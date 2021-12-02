Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,891 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.82. 41,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

