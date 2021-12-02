$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $247,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $554.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

