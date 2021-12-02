$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG traded up $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $137.50. 18,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

