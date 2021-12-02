Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 10,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.