GET Protocol (GET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,247.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004396 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and $124,247.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

