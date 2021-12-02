Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Drops By 30.9%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 13,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

