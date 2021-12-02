iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE IH remained flat at $$4.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,532. The firm has a market cap of $219.16 million and a P/E ratio of -37.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. iHuman has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.