iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE IH remained flat at $$4.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,532. The firm has a market cap of $219.16 million and a P/E ratio of -37.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. iHuman has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iHuman by 14.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iHuman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iHuman by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHuman during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

