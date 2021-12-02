Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 426 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $444.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.23. The company has a market cap of $418.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.63.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

