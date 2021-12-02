Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,863.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,865.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,725.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

