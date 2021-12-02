BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.93 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

