Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $158.84. 138,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $147.69 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.