Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.44.

VSCO traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,474. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

