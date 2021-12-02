Honest Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $19,678.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

