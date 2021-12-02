REPO (REPO) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, REPO has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

