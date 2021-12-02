GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Cap of $23.99 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.99 million and $24.11 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GYENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.