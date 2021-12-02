Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,494. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

