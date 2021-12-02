$0.54 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The company has a market cap of $196.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.67. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

