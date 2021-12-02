Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.33. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.08.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $450.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,711. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.91.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.