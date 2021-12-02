Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 27,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.