Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Decreases By 29.6%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSE FGB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,868. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

