MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 42,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 92,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

