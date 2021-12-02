Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Declines By 30.0%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 16,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,219. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

