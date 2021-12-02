Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $657.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.82 and a 200 day moving average of $608.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

