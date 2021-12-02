DA Davidson Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $320.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.82.

CRWD opened at $201.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

