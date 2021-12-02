adbank 1-Day Volume Hits $69,386.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market cap of $2.80 million and $69,386.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

