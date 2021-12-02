Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 89,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

