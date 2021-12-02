Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sohu.com.
A number of research firms recently commented on SOHU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,349. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $638.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.