Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sohu.com.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOHU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,349. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $638.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

