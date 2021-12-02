Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 210,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

