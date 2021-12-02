iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

