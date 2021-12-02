Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

LRCX opened at $693.53 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

