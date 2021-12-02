Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,896,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $15.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,836.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,686. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,855.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,689.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

