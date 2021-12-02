Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,314. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

