Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

