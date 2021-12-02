Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

