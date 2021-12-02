Juggernaut Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $6.37 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.