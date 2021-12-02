Sora Validator Token Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $193,736.25 and approximately $40,180.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.90 or 0.97675662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.38 or 0.00652305 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003151 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

