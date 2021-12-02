Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0824

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Linker Coin has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

