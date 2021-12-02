Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Up 31.5% in November

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 14,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,636. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.