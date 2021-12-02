SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $311,009.58 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $311,009.58 and $616.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00055209 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 163.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,855,240 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

