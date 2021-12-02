Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.61. 24,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $97.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

