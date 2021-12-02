DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 32.8% in November

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNP remained flat at $$10.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,256. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

