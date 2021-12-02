Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 37,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

