Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $964.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

