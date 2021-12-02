$1.39 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.50. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,824. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

