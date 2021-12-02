Cohen Lawrence B Sells 107 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $89.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,272. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 225.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,419.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.