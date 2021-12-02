NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.68 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.66. 106,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,239. NetApp has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

