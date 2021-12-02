Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

