Falcon Wealth Planning Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 398,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.