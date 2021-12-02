CargoX Price Tops $0.21 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $42.98 million and $988,179.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

