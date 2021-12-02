Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

